May 22, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

ZEE Media launches Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) has launched a new national Hindi news channel -- Zee Hindustan -- which will flash over 1,500 stories daily.

The channel will cover content from various states without restricting itself only to National Capital or metropolitan cities, ZMCL said in a statement.

"In the present scenario, where other news channels from all the languages are busy discussing the national capital priorities, there will be one channel which will discuss the states news affairs," ZMCL Executive Director and CEO Regional Channels Jagdeesh Chandra said.

The channel went on air from May 21 and is available on Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel DTH and DD Direct.

Zee Hindustan, which has been launched to focus on development in states, will have programs such as 'CMs Corner' that will broadcast stories of States' Chief Ministers and the bureaucracy, among others.

