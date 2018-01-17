YouTube's new policy makes monetisation tougher for channels

YouTube has decided to tighten its rules making it harder for YouTube channels to make money through advertisements. The new policy that will be enforced from February 20 could bring an end to the survival of many channels on the popular site.

The new decision was made public after it was published on Tuesday on the YouTube blog. As per the blog, YouTube has changed its eligibility requirement needed by channels to monetise through videos that are put on them. Now, only those channels, that received 4000 hours of overall watch time in the past 12 months and at least 1000 subscribers will be eligible to become part of YouTube Partner Program (YPP) and earn revenue. This is quite a big leap from the existing eligibility criteria that require channels to have only 10,000 public views to become part of the program.

The new policy which is certain to adversely affect many minor channels to achieve monetisation is, as per the blog a necessity to ensure standard and quality.

“We are making changes to address the issues that affected our community in 2017 so we can prevent bad actors from harming the inspiring and original creators around the world who make their living on YouTube,” stated the post on the blog adding that it will allow YouTube “…to significantly improve our ability to identify creators who contribute positively to the community and help drive more ad revenue to them. These higher standards will also help us prevent potentially inappropriate videos from monetizing which can hurt revenue for everyone.”

The new policy change comes at the backdrop of recent controversy surrounding the video that was published by Logan Paul showing a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. While an action was immediately taken against Paul, the new policy change reveals the determination of YouTube to prevent any misuse of its site.