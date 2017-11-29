YouTube Go launches officially: Now watch videos without having active data connection

Google has finally released a stable version of ‘YouTube Go’ in India. The app is a lightweight version of YouTube and allows users to download videos and watch them later in areas with either low or no data network.

Apart from watching videos offline the feature-rich app also allows users to share the downloaded videos with their friends nearby using Bluetooth. Users can also preview a video before downloading.

YouTube Go also lets a user choose the quality of video to be downloaded. So, a user can go for the heavier HD quality videos or a light on data and space standard quality videos.

Google had quietly launched the app’s beta version in April this year and has made some much-wanted changes since then. Though the app is a beaten down version of YouTube, the UI of both the apps are pretty similar.

However, YouTube Go has several drawbacks. It lacks the feature where a user can double tap towards the right to fast forward and double tap towards the left to rewind, like in the original app. YouTube Go also lacks the subscription tab where users could view all the videos from the channels they have subscribed to.

The app currently has been launched only in developing countries such as India and Indonesia and a worldwide release has been very eagerly anticipated. The app is currently only available for download on Android platform and Apple users might have to wait a little longer before an iOS rollout.