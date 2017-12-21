App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 08:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

YourQuote raises $1 mn seed funding led by IDG Ventures

The round also saw participation from Atul Goel of Essel City Group and Axilor, founded by Infosys co-founders Kris Gopalakrishnan and S D Shibhulal, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

YourQuote, an original content and digital community platform, said it has secured USD 1 million in seed funding, led by IDG Ventures India.

The round also saw participation from Atul Goel of Essel City Group and Axilor, founded by Infosys co-founders Kris Gopalakrishnan and S D Shibhulal, a statement said.

Started by IIT-Delhi alumni Harsh Snehanshu and Ashish Singh in early 2017, YourQuote has an overall user base of over 500,000 users from across India.

With over 4.5 million posts (original video and written content) in more than 15 languages, the platform has seen monthly growth of 20-30 per cent.

"There is a very apparent dearth of expression-oriented original content platforms in India. YourQuote was started off to plug that gap by giving Indians a stage for self- expression," Snehanshu, who is also the CEO, said.

He added that the funding will further help it expand into user-generated video content and scaling up offline networking initiatives.

 

tags #Business #Companies #IDG Ventures #YourQuote

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.