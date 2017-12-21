YourQuote raises $1 mn seed funding led by IDG Ventures

YourQuote, an original content and digital community platform, said it has secured USD 1 million in seed funding, led by IDG Ventures India.

The round also saw participation from Atul Goel of Essel City Group and Axilor, founded by Infosys co-founders Kris Gopalakrishnan and S D Shibhulal, a statement said.

Started by IIT-Delhi alumni Harsh Snehanshu and Ashish Singh in early 2017, YourQuote has an overall user base of over 500,000 users from across India.

With over 4.5 million posts (original video and written content) in more than 15 languages, the platform has seen monthly growth of 20-30 per cent.

"There is a very apparent dearth of expression-oriented original content platforms in India. YourQuote was started off to plug that gap by giving Indians a stage for self- expression," Snehanshu, who is also the CEO, said.

He added that the funding will further help it expand into user-generated video content and scaling up offline networking initiatives.