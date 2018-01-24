App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 24, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Your neighborhood kirana store may offer discounts like Flipkart, Amazon

The kirana stores are supported by the major consumer makers and service providers for this initiative.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Taking a cue from their bigger offline counterparts and online majors such as Flipkart and Amazon, neighbourhood small and mid-sized kirana stores are doling out special discounts for festivals and offering loyalty points to customers.

They expect such methods to help them win new customers and retain old ones, besides fending off the threat from major online and offline players. In fact, big FMCG companies and service providers are backing such players, according to a report in The Economic Times.  Technology firms such as Snapbizz, ShopKirana and Storeking are willing to offer digitised customer engagement, among others to such mom-and-pop stores.

"There is a strong tailwind to adopt technology and an attitudinal change in the retailer," said Snapbizz CEO Prem Kumar told the paper. The stores are looking into taking the help of Snapbizz to help provide itemised bills that show discounts offered on total bills, customised SMS alerts on promos and greetings, and even app-based home delivery.

Snapbizz claimed that their internal data across 600 stores around the country showed that retailers largely use push notifications service to drive promotional offers and product information.  Mumbai and Delhi were among the fast movers using SMS services to drive customer engagement, according to Snapbizz.

related news

Bigger FMCG players are leveraging such stores as an outlet to help consumers have a better accessibility and visibility for the products they require.  A Hindustan Unilver spokesperson told the paper, "Neighbourhood retail stores are fast evolving with the adoption of technology to serve the changing shopper aspirations and needs." HUL is testing its waters in different business models which involves partnering with different retail partners to help consumers, the spokesperson said.

According to studies, such neighbourhood stores constitute more than 90 percent of FMCG grocery sales and there are over 12 million such stores.

Dabur chief executive Sunil Duggal told the paper that many kiranas are aggregating with other retailers. "We are keeping a close watch on how the neighbourhood grocery space is evolving, since it directly and very significantly impacts our business."

tags #Business

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.