Yogi Adityanath: Polarising, populist, or actually, pro-reform?

Moneycontrol Research

BJP?s clean landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh elections was the first of the many surprises that was lined up. What followed was the selection of Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minsterial candidate. Tracking his actions so far that range from loan waiver and ban on slaughter houses to higher wheat procurement and possibly a new industrial policy, it is difficult to conclude if he is a reformist or a radicalist, and whether his actions will result in fiscal profligacy or a fair share for the poor through good governance.

The move that has so far irked the markets is the crop loan waiver. Is it just fulfilment of a poll promise or will it be a recurring feature in a country where crop failure due to the vagaries of the monsoon is common? If it is just keeping to a poll promise and subsequent actions point to measures to improve agricultural productivity, he may be pardoned by those who swear by market economics.

But the move, nevertheless, raises some serious questions on aspects such as the domino effect of other states emulating the same for a populist agenda, the feasibility of market borrowing for a fiscally weak state like UP to pay for it, the likelihood of diversion of money from productive agriculture to non-agricultural end use, and finally the 'moral hazard' problem involving the possibility of non-payment of dues by other borrowers.

In an era where banks are credit shy and saddled with non-performing assets, the waiver scheme would only discourage institutional flow of credit to India?s agriculture sector.

Yogi, the populist, has only set a wrong precedent so far. Now, in his hardline avatar, he has cracked down on slaughterhouses. This stance has affected more than 50 percent of the licensed slaughter houses as well. Besides, this has resulted in lower buffalo meat output, a pivotal non-farm contributor to UP?s revenue and India?s exports.

Allied industries such as livestock and leather will also bear the brunt. Nearly 2 million people may face unemployment in one of India?s most populous and backward states due to the ban, thus making it an extremely controversial decision.

Did Prime Minister Modi select a radical hardliner like Yogi for a narrow populist and divisive agenda? Only time will tell. But, if we have a little understanding of Modi, his game plans are always big and full of surprises.

Yogi Adityanath is reportedly implementing a Public Distribution System (PDS) for wheat. 5,000 wheat distribution stores will be set up in a bid to eliminate the costs associated with procuring the crop from middlemen, who tend to exploit farmers and buyers. Wheat procurement price has been fixed at Rs 1,625 per quintal. To stop migration of youth and attract investments, the State Cabinet also decided to formulate a new industrial policy, with the objective of a single-window clearance system.

Further, if we rewind into 2014 and take a closer look at Modi?s agenda, the first and foremost was good governance to root out corruption. The Hindi heartland is relatively high up on the corruption index as well. Improved governance can actually free up lot of resources that can be productively channelised to address the plight of people. In sum, good governance leaves small room for populism without upsetting the fiscal math.

While it is early to conclude if Yogi is thinking on similar lines, a study of UP?s Budget documents suggest that there is plenty of room to reduce wasteful expenditure, plug the outflows due to corruption, and improve social productivity.

Exhibit 1: Comparison of UP?s expenditure (as percentage of total expenditure) on various fronts in FY17 vis-à-vis average expenditure (as percentage of average total expenditure) of India?s 16 other key states during the same period.

As the exhibit suggests, UP continues to prioritise spending across all categories in ways similar to the other major states of India, with greater emphasis on education, energy, infrastructure, and law and order. However, given its performance on the social development indicators, only a fraction of the outlay reaches the intended beneficiaries. Efficient administration, transparency and reduced corruption can free up resources that can be ploughed back for fostering BJP?s development agenda without inviting too much criticism.

However, like Modi, if Yogi embarks on a change at a fundamental level, it will be a long-drawn exercise and results may not be forthcoming early in the process. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to keep a track of UP?s new CM to see how he fares on this tough assignment of transforming the most populous and challenging state of India.