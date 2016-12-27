Dec 27, 2016, 05.56 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle with Cyrus Mistry. The group has sent a legal notice to Mistry alleging the passing of confidential information to family companies and also public at large.
Yet to judge if Mistrys disclosure is a criminal breach: Expert
Shailesh Haribhakti (more)
CEO, Desai-Haribhakti Group |