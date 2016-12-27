Yet to judge if Mistrys disclosure is a criminal breach: Expert

Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle with Cyrus Mistry. The group has sent a legal notice to Mistry alleging the passing of confidential information to family companies and also public at large.

Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle with Cyrus Mistry. The group has sent a legal notice to Mistry alleging the passing of confidential information to family companies and also public at large.



Misrty had filed a case against Tata Sons in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). As a result of this, several documents had been given to the court and the documents were also revealed to the public.



Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shailesh Haribhakti of Desai-Haribhakti Group said, it will have to be adjudicated as to whether there is a criminal breach of privilege or not.



The judgement can be given after seeing what confidentiality has been breached and what damage can potentially be done to the Tata Group as a result of that disclosure, he said.



Haribhakti also points out that Mistry can argue that at the time when he had filed a case in NCLT, he had resigned a day before.



But, it is also important to check whether he was on board or not when he had access to the documents, said Haribhakti.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Shailesh Haribhakti’s interview to Kritika Saxena on CNBC-TV18.



Q: What is the case that Tata’s have at this point in time? What they are essentially saying -- I don’t know if I missed something in the document -- is that as a result of the notice you have leaked confidential information and thereby it has led to a criminal breach of trust. How strong is Tata’s case right now?



A: It will depend on what is found on examining the document which is placed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if that is where the document has been submitted. It will have to be adjudicated as to whether there is a criminal breach of privilege or not because it is not every document which subjects you to the charge of not maintaining confidentiality. One would have to judge after seeing what confidentiality has been breached and what damage can potentially be done to the Tata Group as a result of that disclosure, that matter being known to the public.



Q: If I had to take the point of the fact that Cyrus Mistry has filed a case in NCLT and they are very specifically pointing out to the fact that as a part of that petition filed in NCLT, there is a lot of information that is being disclosed, sensitive information including minutes of board meeting. However, if I were to get technical about it, can Cyrus Mistry not argue that he had resigned as a director a day before?



A: He will certainly argue that. He will definitely say that on the day that he submitted the evidence, maybe the breach of confidentiality charge is not but if the documents came into his possession and they have the effect of damaging the Tata Group’s interest, then as I said, it would have to be adjudicated as to whether because when actually received access to the document if he was on the board, the court will judge whether there was a breach of confidentiality.



Q: Would this be permissible or admissible in NCLT, Tata Sons petition and what is the road forward?



A: It will all depend on whether he gets an injunction, whether the Tata Group gets an injunction against the submission of this data. If the injunction happens, the information cannot be submitted.