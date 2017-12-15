Yes Bank to join S&P BSE Sensex from Monday

Yes Bank will join the list of 30 most tracked stocks in the bellwether index S&P BSE Sensex from next week.

Yes Bank will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex comprising of 30 companies with effect from December 18, 2017, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The S&P BSE Sensex measures performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors that are listed on BSE.

Shares of the bank were trading 3.08 per cent up at Rs 313.25 on BSE.