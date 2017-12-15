Yes Bank to join S&P BSE Sensex from Monday

Yes Bank will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex comprising of 30 companies with effect from December 18, 2017, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Yes Bank will join the list of 30 most tracked stocks in the bellwether index S&P BSE Sensex from next week.
Yes Bank will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex comprising of 30 companies with effect from December 18, 2017, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The S&P BSE Sensex measures performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors that are listed on BSE.