App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 15, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank to join S&P BSE Sensex from Monday

Yes Bank will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex comprising of 30 companies with effect from December 18, 2017, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank will join the list of 30 most tracked stocks in the bellwether index S&P BSE Sensex from next week.

Yes Bank will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex comprising of 30 companies with effect from December 18, 2017, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The S&P BSE Sensex measures performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors that are listed on BSE.

Shares of the bank were trading 3.08 per cent up at Rs 313.25 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #S&P BSE Sensex #Yes Bank

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.