Dec 30, 2016, 04.09 PM | Source: PTI
"The Bank has successfully raised Rs 330 crore of Green Infrastructure Bonds through private placement," Yes Bank said in a BSE filing.
YES Bank raises Rs 330 cr via Green Infrastructure Bonds
The bonds are to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and will have a tenure of seven years, offering interest rate of 7.62 per cent per annum.
Shares of Yes Bank were trading 0.50 percent higher at Rs 1,154.55 on the BSE.
