YES Bank raises Rs 330 cr via Green Infrastructure Bonds

The Bank has successfully raised Rs 330 crore of Green Infrastructure Bonds through private placement, Yes Bank said in a BSE filing.
Dec 30, 2016, 04.09 PM | Source: PTI

YES Bank raises Rs 330 cr via Green Infrastructure Bonds

"The Bank has successfully raised Rs 330 crore of Green Infrastructure Bonds through private placement," Yes Bank said in a BSE filing.

YES Bank raises Rs 330 cr via Green Infrastructure Bonds

"The Bank has successfully raised Rs 330 crore of Green Infrastructure Bonds through private placement," Yes Bank said in a BSE filing.

1 Comments
YES Bank raises Rs 330 cr via Green Infrastructure Bonds
Private lender YES Bank today said it has raised Rs 330 crore through Green Infrastructure Bonds on a private placement basis.

"The Bank has successfully raised Rs 330 crore of Green Infrastructure Bonds through private placement," Yes Bank said in a BSE filing.

The bonds are to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and will have a tenure of seven years, offering interest rate of 7.62 per cent per annum.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 0.50 percent higher at Rs 1,154.55 on the BSE.

