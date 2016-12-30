YES Bank raises Rs 330 cr via Green Infrastructure Bonds

Private lender YES Bank today said it has raised Rs 330 crore through Green Infrastructure Bonds on a private placement basis.

"The Bank has successfully raised Rs 330 crore of Green Infrastructure Bonds through private placement," Yes Bank said in a BSE filing.

The bonds are to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and will have a tenure of seven years, offering interest rate of 7.62 per cent per annum.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 0.50 percent higher at Rs 1,154.55 on the BSE.