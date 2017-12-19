App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YES Bank, EIB in pact to lend $400 m for renewable energy projects over 15 years

YES Bank will also manage the co-financing programme for construction of new solar plants and wind farma across the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Bank and European Investment Bank, a long-term lending institution of the European Union, have joined hands for a USD 400 million fund for renewable energy projects in India over 15 years. The European bank will contribute half of the fund with the rest coming from YES Bank, project promoters and other financial institutions.

YES Bank will also manage the co-financing programme for construction of new solar plants and wind farms across the country.

A joint press release issued by the banks said solar projects in Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra had been identified to be given funds under the initiative. Certain wind and some more solar projects are under examination, the release said.

The Narendra Modi government aims to have an installed capacity of 175 GW of power based on renewable sources by 2022. This would comprise 100 GW of solar, 60 GW of wind, 10 GW of biomass and 5 GW of small hydropower capacity coming from units of up to 25 MW capacity.

tags #Business #Companies #European Investment Bank #Yes Bank

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.