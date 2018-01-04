App
Jan 04, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yatra.com launches self-booking platform for SMEs

SMEs can now manage their company and employee profiles, travel policy compliances and approval workflow, Yatra.com said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online travel portal Yatra.com today said it has launched a GST compliant self-booking platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as part of which the companies would get corporate deals with minimum or no cancellation and rescheduling recharges.

SMEs can now manage their company and employee profiles, travel policy compliances and approval workflow, Yatra.com said in a statement.

The company said the GST complaint system will allow the user to search through a range of flight and hotel options as per the company travel policy.

Yatra.com co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said: "We believe that this technologically advanced platform will empower SMEs to control their travel needs, while at the same time making it inherently easier for their employees to make bookings in an easy and convenient manner."

