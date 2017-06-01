Jun 01, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI
Yamaha sales up 10.65% pc at 69,429 units in May
The company had sold 62,748 units in May 2016, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.
India Yamaha Motor today reported 10.65 percent increase in sales at 69,429 units in May.
The company had sold 62,748 units in May 2016, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.
Yamaha's new 249 cc mid-class motorcycle FZ25 along with BS-IV variants of scooters and motorcycles have been instrumental in boosting its sales, it added.
Commenting on the sales performance, Yamaha Motor India Sales Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the company has been able to serve customers' needs of efficient technology and superior design.