Yamaha sales up 10.65% pc at 69,429 units in May

India Yamaha Motor today reported 10.65 percent increase in sales at 69,429 units in May.

The company had sold 62,748 units in May 2016, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

Yamaha's new 249 cc mid-class motorcycle FZ25 along with BS-IV variants of scooters and motorcycles have been instrumental in boosting its sales, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Yamaha Motor India Sales Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the company has been able to serve customers' needs of efficient technology and superior design.