App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 01, 2017 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yamaha sales up 10.65% pc at 69,429 units in May

The company had sold 62,748 units in May 2016, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

Yamaha sales up 10.65% pc at 69,429 units in May

India Yamaha Motor today reported 10.65 percent increase in sales at 69,429 units in May.

The company had sold 62,748 units in May 2016, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

Yamaha's new 249 cc mid-class motorcycle FZ25 along with BS-IV variants of scooters and motorcycles have been instrumental in boosting its sales, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Yamaha Motor India Sales Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the company has been able to serve customers' needs of efficient technology and superior design.

tags #Business #Companies #Yamaha Motors India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.