you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 12, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yamaha launches all new FZS-FI bike priced at Rs 86,042

The new FZS-FI is equipped with improved braking system and enhances performance efficiency, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Yamaha FZ25. Yamaha Fazer 250 to have same engine used in FZ25.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) today launched an all-new version of its 149 cc motorcycle FZS-FI priced at Rs 86,042 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Powered by 149 cc, air cooled 4-stroke engine, the model has 220 mm hydraulic single rear disc brake and 282 mm front brake, thus improving stability and control, it added.

Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the FZ series has gained over a million customers in India since its launch nearly ten years ago and the new version will add to its popularity.'

Stating that the company has retained the model's popular features like "build and appearance, superior engine technology, fuel mileage and suspension", he said, "the new additions will excite the present and new customers".

tags #Business #Companies #India Yamaha Motor

