Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available via flash sale on e-commerce site Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 pm today. The smartphone was launched in India in January at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants – the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant priced at Rs 12,999. The Note 4 is available in 4 colours – Matte Black, Gold, Grey and Silver.