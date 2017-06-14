App
Jun 14, 2017 11:15 AM IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants – the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant priced at Rs 12,999. The Note 4 is available in 4 colours – Matte Black, Gold, Grey and Silver.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available via flash sale on e-commerce site Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 pm today. The smartphone was launched in India in January at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants – the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant priced at Rs 12,999. The Note 4 is available in 4 colours – Matte Black, Gold, Grey and Silver.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/tech/xiaomi-redmi-note-4-to-go-on-sale-today-on-flipkart-mi-com-1431999.html

#Business #E-commerce #Flipkart #Mi.com #Xiaomi redmi Note 4

