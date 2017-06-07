App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 07, 2017 11:19 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale at 12 PM in India today on Flipkart, Mi.com

The smartphone is up for grabs online via flash sales held at different times. Good news for Redmi Note 4 fans is that the smartphone is up for grabs in yet another flash sale at 12 pm today. The device will be available on Mi.com and e-commerce site Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale at 12 PM in India today on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi started 2017 with the launch of Redmi Note 4, a successor to the massively popular Redmi Note 3. The Redmi Note 4 grabbed attention when it was launched at the same price as its predecessor, but with improved specifications and features.

The smartphone is up for grabs online via flash sales held at different times. Good news for Redmi Note 4 fans is that the smartphone is up for grabs in yet another flash sale at 12 pm today. The device will be available on Mi.com and e-commerce site Flipkart.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/tech/xiaomi-redmi-note-4-to-go-on-sale-at-12-pm-in-india-today-on-flipkart-mi-com-1424799.html

tags #Business #Flipkart #Xiaomi redmi Note 4

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.