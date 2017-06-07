Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale at 12 PM in India today on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi started 2017 with the launch of Redmi Note 4, a successor to the massively popular Redmi Note 3. The Redmi Note 4 grabbed attention when it was launched at the same price as its predecessor, but with improved specifications and features.

The smartphone is up for grabs online via flash sales held at different times. Good news for Redmi Note 4 fans is that the smartphone is up for grabs in yet another flash sale at 12 pm today. The device will be available on Mi.com and e-commerce site Flipkart.