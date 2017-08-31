Xiaomi launches new variant of Redmi 4A with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 6,999

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of the Redmi 4A, one of its most successful models in India. The new version comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage as against 2GB RAM and 16GB storage in the older version. The phone will go on sale from August 31 and can be purchased from Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Cliq or Paytm for Rs 6,999.

Apart from these two changes, the phone is no different from its predecessor. Other specifications include a 5.0 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1280*720p and pixel density of 296ppi.

The phone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz and features an Adreno 308 GPU to take care of all its graphics processing.

Apart from the upgraded internal memory, one can expand the phone’s memory using a micro SD card of up to 256GB which will use up its SIM 2 slot.

The phone has a 13 megapixel rear camera and sports a 5MP camera selfie camera at the front.

It has a non-removable Li-Ion 3120 mAh battery and runs on MIUI 8.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Xiaomi had announced the launch when Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India's Vice President and Managing Director, tweeted saying, "Surprise! We are launching a new variant of Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32 GB flash memory) at an amazing price of INR 6,999."

Though the phone saw its price hiked by Rs 1,000 it still remains one of the best priced devices in this range considering the latest updates