Nov 30, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi launches ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ Redmi 5A starting at Rs 5,999

Redmi 5A will be sold on Flipkart, mi.com and via Xiaomi’s offline partners. It will go on sale from December 7 across all platforms.

Xiaomi has finally taken the wraps off its much-promoted ‘Desh ka Smartphone’, which it turns out is the budget Redmi 5A.

Manufactured at the company’s factory in Sricity in Andhra Pradesh, the phone comes in two price, RAM and storage variants: Rs 5,999 for 2GB/16GB phone and Rs 6,999 for 3GB/32GB phone. However, Redmi is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 to the first five million customers of the 2GB/16GB variant which effectively means the phone will come at a price of Rs 4,999.

As reported earlier, Redmi 5A will be sold on Flipkart, mi.com and via Xiaomi’s offline partners. It will go on sale from December 7 across all platforms.

It will compete directly with Samsung’s J2 and Moto C. According to a recent report from IDC, Xiaomi has surpassed Samsung as the leader in market share of top 50 cities in India. But from the looks of it, Xiaomi is looking to capture small-town India with its new offering. Redmi 5A - successor of the extremely successful Redmi 4A - has been designed keeping in mind the usage habits of people from this segment, as Xiaomi earlier talked about the phone supporting various regional languages.

Specifications

As mentioned earlier, Redmi 5A will compete directly against the likes of Samsung J2 and Moto C and boasts of a configuration that leaves its competitors far behind.

Redmi 5A is a dual SIM 4G VoLTE smartphone. The phone comes with a 5 inch HD display with a resolution of 1280*720 pixel and pixel density of 295 ppi. The phone runs on a snappy Snapdragon 425 quad core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. An Adreno 308 powers the phone’s graphic requirements.

The Redmi 5A runs on MIUI 8.5 which is based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It has a dedicated microSD slot and supports expandable memory of up to 128 GB.

Redmi 5A sports a 13 megapixel camera with an aperture rate of f/2.2 and an LED flash. The camera has built-in features such as HDR, real-time filters, panorama mode etc. However, the highlight of the camera is the phase detection autofocus or PDAF feature which allows the camera to focus on a subject at ultra-fast speed. For selfie lovers, the phone features a 5 megapixel front camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

Connectivity features such as latest versions of Wi-Fi, Infrared, 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 4.1 are also present on the device. Apart from these, the phone also features an IR blaster, which can be used to control a wide variety of television sets, set-top boxes, air conditioners, speakers etc.

The phone comes in three colours — Gold, Dark Grey and Rose Gold and features a 3,000 mAh battery which the company claims has a standby time of up to eight days.

tags #Business #Technology #Xiaomi

