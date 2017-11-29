Xiaomi all set to launch ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ on Thursday — will it be Redmi 5A?

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its much-hyped ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ on November 30. The company has released various teaser videos and has said the phone will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart.

Going by the videos, it would be safe to assume that the key highlights of the phone will be its large battery and multitasking capabilities.

The videos also point towards a phone with multi-language support, signalling that it will target not only urban customers but also the masses in the rural areas.

Xiaomi had recently taken pole position in top 50 cities in India after it toppled Samsung in terms of market share. According to IDC, Xiaomi’s market share stood at 26.5 percent, ahead of Samsung’s 24.1 percent.

‘Desh ka Smartphone’ launch was confirmed by Manu Jain, Global Vice President and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, in a tweet on November 22.

The company is yet to confirm the make or model of the phone. However, there has been intense speculation in the media and many suggest that the new launch will be the Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone which is already available in China for CNY 599 (Rs 5,800).

Redmi 5A is powered by a Snapdragon 425 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.4 GHz. The phone features a 5-inch HD display with 1280*720 pixel screen resolution. The phone has an internal memory of 16GB and is backed by a 2GB RAM. It also supports expandable memory of up to 128 GB through a microSD card.

Redmi 5A sports a 13 megapixel camera with an aperture rate of f/2.2 and has features such as HDR mode, burst mode among others. On the selfie front, the phone has a 5 megapixel sensor on the front. The phone is 4G VoLTE compatible and has a 3,000 mAh battery.