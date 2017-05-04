App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 04, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

World food prices fall for third straight month in April

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index has been falling for five years due to ample supply, a slowing global economy and a strong U.S. dollar.

World food prices fall for third straight month in April

World food prices fell for the third month in a row in April as values declined for all agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index has been falling for five years due to ample supply, a slowing global economy and a strong U.S. dollar.

Food on international markets was still 10 percent more expensive than in April last year, the FAO said, after rising cereals prices drove it to a two-year high in February.

The index measures monthly changes for a basket of products including cereals, oilseeds, dairy products and sugar.

April's reading of 168 points was down 1.8 percent from March.

Pig meat prices were boosted by strong demand in the European Union and higher sales to China and South Korea, while seasonal demand pushed up the cost of ovine meat.

Sugar led the decline in all other farmed commodity prices, slumping 9.1 percent as expectations for large export supplies from Brazil coincided with weak global demand for imports.

The FAO marginally raised its forecast for global cereals output in the 2017-18 season, to 2.599 billion tonnes. Global wheat production is expected to hit 740 million tonnes, short of last year's record harvest.

tags #FAO #food prices #inflation #United Nations #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.