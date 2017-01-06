Workers union raising unwarranted demands: Bajaj Auto

Rejecting charges of 'anti-worker activities' levelled by a workers' union, Bajaj Auto today said the union has been raising issues which are non-existent and its demands are unwarranted.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 07.25 PM | Source: PTI

Workers union raising unwarranted demands: Bajaj Auto

Rejecting charges of 'anti-worker activities' levelled by a workers' union, Bajaj Auto today said the union has been raising issues which are "non-existent" and its demands are "unwarranted".

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Workers union raising unwarranted demands: Bajaj Auto

Rejecting charges of 'anti-worker activities' levelled by a workers' union, Bajaj Auto today said the union has been raising issues which are "non-existent" and its demands are "unwarranted".

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Workers union raising unwarranted demands: Bajaj Auto
Rejecting charges of 'anti-worker activities' levelled by a workers' union, Bajaj Auto today said the union has been raising issues which are "non-existent" and its demands are "unwarranted".

A workers' union, Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana, at Bajaj Auto has called for a two-day hunger strike on January 7 and 8, alleging 'anti-workers activities' by the management.

Terming the demands as "unreasonable and unrelated", Bajaj Auto said that the union has been raising "unwarranted demands" during wage review and "has always been delaying the process".

"The union should not raise the issues which are in fact non-existent and extend full support in growth and development of the company rather than creating unnecessary hindrances in smooth functioning of the company," said Bajaj Auto Sr Vice President Kailash J Zanzari in a press note.

Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana is demanding reinstatement of the workmen from its Chakan plant, who were dismissed in FY 2013-14 from the services, it added.

In a letter addressed to Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana had said, "It will undertake a hunger strike at the Shahid Datta Padale statue, opposite Bajaj Auto gate, Akurdi, on January 7-8 against anti workers and anti-union activities of the Bajaj management." The company's management deliberately transferred the active members of the union and has given false chargesheets and showcause letters to the workers, the letter said.

"Bajaj management adopted a strategy of terrorising and harassing workers. To condemn such anti-union act of management, we have decided to go on hunger strike," the letter issued on January 4 said.

The union claimed that wage review process, which was due with effect from April 1 2016, is yet to be finalised.

The Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana has around 1,000 members at the Chakan and Akurdi plants in Pune of the two-wheeler major.

Tags  charges anti-worker activities workers' union Bajaj Auto Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana Kailash J Zanzari Rajiv Bajaj Akurdi

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Workers union raising unwarranted demands: Bajaj Auto
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.