Workers on strike at Aditya Birla Nuvo textile division in West Bengal

Workers at Aditya Birla Nuvo group firm Jaya Shree Textiles in West Bengal have gone on strike, which the company has termed illegal.

The workmen of Jaya Shree Textiles at Rishra, Hoogly, have gone on illegal strike from May 16, Aditya Birla Nuvo said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the reason behind the strike.

Jaya Shree Textiles is engaged in manufacturing of linen yarn, linen fabrics, worsted yarn and wool tops.

The turnover of Jaya Shree Textiles division constituted about 25 per cent of the total standalone turnover for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2016, Aditya Birla Nuvo said.

"As such the total impact of the said development on the overall operation of the company shall not be material," it added.

For the nine months ended December 31, Aditya Birla Nuvo had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 827.29 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,704.30, up 0.12 per cent on BSE.