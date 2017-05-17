App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Workers on strike at Aditya Birla Nuvo textile division in West Bengal

The workmen of Jaya Shree Textiles at Rishra, Hoogly, have gone on illegal strike from May 16, Aditya Birla Nuvo said in a BSE filing.

Workers on strike at Aditya Birla Nuvo textile division in West Bengal

Workers at Aditya Birla Nuvo group firm Jaya Shree Textiles in West Bengal have gone on strike, which the company has termed illegal.

The workmen of Jaya Shree Textiles at Rishra, Hoogly, have gone on illegal strike from May 16, Aditya Birla Nuvo said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the reason behind the strike.

Jaya Shree Textiles is engaged in manufacturing of linen yarn, linen fabrics, worsted yarn and wool tops.

The turnover of Jaya Shree Textiles division constituted about 25 per cent of the total standalone turnover for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2016, Aditya Birla Nuvo said.

"As such the total impact of the said development on the overall operation of the company shall not be material," it added.

For the nine months ended December 31, Aditya Birla Nuvo had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 827.29 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,704.30, up 0.12 per cent on BSE.

tags #Aditya Birla Nuvo group #BSE #Business #Jaya Shree Textiles

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.