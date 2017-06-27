App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 27, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women's apparel market to overtake men's wear by 2025: says report by Avendus Capital

Women’s branded apparel market is expected to grow at around 20 per cent, raising its share of the total market to over 40 per cent.

Women's apparel market to overtake men's wear by 2025: says report by Avendus Capital

The women's apparel market is set to overtake men's wear by 2025 in the country, according to a report by Avendus Capital.

The report, titled 'Women's Apparel Landscape in India,' offers an overview of the market, including an understanding of women's shopping behaviour, significant shift towards branded apparel and the various distribution channels available in the market.

Women's apparel, which accounted for Rs 1 lakh crore of the Rs 2.6 lakh crore apparel market in 2015, is growing at 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while the branded segment is clocking a 20 per cent growth, the report said.

Women’s branded apparel market is expected to grow at around 20 per cent, raising its share of the total market to over 40 per cent.

The report attributed the growth to factors such as the entry of branded players including foreign labels, increase in number of working women and spending power, ease of retail trade, and the shift to ready-to-wear and aspiration-based shopping.

"Impulsive buying, online and digital shopping, availability of a plethora of niche brands and the influence of social media are also changing the women's apparel landscape," Abha Agarwal, director-Investment Banking, Avendus Capital said in a statement.

"I believe ease of payment, the growing concept of visual merchandising, and seamless shopping and delivery experience will make the women’s apparel market more attractive going forward," she added.

Other findings showed that seventy per cent of the women’s apparel market is concentrated in top 10 cities. As these cities become saturated, growth will shift to Tier 1 and 2 cities which will see higher discretionary spending, the report noted.

There is also a noticeable shift from traditional sarees to ethnic wear and western wear, which is growing at 11 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, the report noted.

tags #Business #Economy #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.