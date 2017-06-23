App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 23, 2017 07:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Wockhardt settles commercial litigation with Teva

The company and its subsidiaries -- Wockhardt UK Holdings and CP Pharmaceuticals -- have settled the litigation before the high court in London in relation to a supply contract for a drug named Trisenox, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing

Wockhardt settles commercial litigation with Teva

Drug firm Wockhardt said it has settled an ongoing lawsuit over supply contract for a product with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The company and its subsidiaries -- Wockhardt UK Holdings and CP Pharmaceuticals -- have settled the litigation before the high court in London in relation to a supply contract for a drug named Trisenox, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

The dispute between the parties was in respect of the price charged by CP to its counter party to the contract, Cephalon, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The litigation proceedings commenced in September 2015.

Under the settlement, CP has agreed to waive its claim for the outstanding trade receivable of GBP 20 million and accordingly dropped its counter claim for the said amount.

It has further paid a sum of GBP 23 million to Teva and Cephalon by way of full and final settlement of Teva's claims.

The high court has accepted the settlement between the parties and a consent order has been issued on June 21, 2017.

Pursuant to this settlement, ongoing litigation stands closed and all claims are dismissed, Wockhardt said.

Shares of Mumbai-based company today ended 3.42 per cent down at Rs 559.20 on the BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Wockhardt

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.