App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 08, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wockhardt seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr

It is seeking the approval via a postal ballot for raising additional capital by way of one or more public or private offerings including through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

Wockhardt seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr

Drug firm Wockhardt is seeking shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via issue of securities.

It is seeking the approval via a postal ballot for raising additional capital by way of one or more public or private offerings including through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

The shareholders can approve the resolution through e- voting or physical postal ballot form, it added. The voting period for the company's shareholders begins on May 10 and ends on June 8.

The Mumbai-based firm however did not state the reasons for raising the capital. Wockhardt has three research centres and 12 manufacturing plants, with businesses ranging from the making and marketing of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and vaccines.

Shares of the company were trading 0.96 per cent down at Rs 678.45 on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Pharmaceuticals #Wockhardt

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.