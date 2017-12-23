Wockhardt jumps 11% after company offers Waluj facility for US FDA inspection

Shares of Wockhardt jumped 11 percent intraday on Thursday, hitting a new 52-week high of Rs 882 per share, after the company said that it will be offering its Waluj facility near Aurangabad, Maharashtra in early 2018 for US FDA inspection.

"We are doing whatever remedial work that is required," Habil Khorakiwala, chairman of of the company had said.

The company’s formulation units at Chikalthana and Waluj in Maharashtra have been under the USFDA’s import alert since 2013, while its bulk drug plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat was also issued an import alert.

At 13:25 hrs Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 875.65, up Rs 76.40, or 9.56 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 881.00.