Wockhardt gets GMP compliance certificate for Aurangabad plant

Drug firm Wockhardt today said the Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland has granted certificate of good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliance to its Aurangabad facility after an inspection.

"The Health Products Regulatory Authority of Ireland (HPRA) has granted Certificate of GMP Compliance to our Shendra, Aurangabad facility based on inspection performed from February 27, 2017 to March 3, 2017," Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at Rs 589.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.43 per cent from previous close.