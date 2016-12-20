Withdraw nod for 28 drug applications of Ranbaxy: Sun Pharma

Drug major Sun Pharma today said one of its subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the US health regulator to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications belonging to Ranbaxy Laboratories.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 20, 2016, 11.32 AM | Source: PTI

Withdraw nod for 28 drug applications of Ranbaxy: Sun Pharma

Drug major Sun Pharma today said one of its subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the US health regulator to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications belonging to Ranbaxy Laboratories.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Withdraw nod for 28 drug applications of Ranbaxy: Sun Pharma

Drug major Sun Pharma today said one of its subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the US health regulator to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications belonging to Ranbaxy Laboratories.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Withdraw nod for 28 drug applications of Ranbaxy: Sun Pharma
Drug major Sun Pharma today said one of its subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the US health regulator to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications belonging to Ranbaxy Laboratories.

In a BSE filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said: "One of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the USFDA to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs)".

It further said: "These older drug products belong to erstwhile Ranbaxy Laboratories and are not being marketed in the US since 2008." In April 2014, Sun Pharma had announced the acquisition of the troubled rival Ranbaxy in an all-stock transaction worth USD 4 billion.

Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 631.25 apiece on BSE.

Tags  Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ranbaxy Laboratories ANDAs

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Withdraw nod for 28 drug applications of Ranbaxy: Sun Pharma
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login