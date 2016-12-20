Dec 20, 2016, 11.32 AM | Source: PTI
Drug major Sun Pharma today said one of its subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the US health regulator to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications belonging to Ranbaxy Laboratories.
Withdraw nod for 28 drug applications of Ranbaxy: Sun Pharma
In a BSE filing, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said: "One of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries has voluntarily requested the USFDA to withdraw approval for 28 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs)".
It further said: "These older drug products belong to erstwhile Ranbaxy Laboratories and are not being marketed in the US since 2008." In April 2014, Sun Pharma had announced the acquisition of the troubled rival Ranbaxy in an all-stock transaction worth USD 4 billion.
Shares of Sun Pharma were trading 0.15 per cent lower at Rs 631.25 apiece on BSE.
