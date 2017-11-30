With ransomware 'here to stay', Indian govt considers policy to tackle issue

The government is considering a policy to tackle the issue of ransomware, a problem that has been on the rise over the past couple of years.

“This policy will focus on what are the steps we are going to take as a country or an economy so that in case there is a ransomware attack, there is information sharing and others can be protected,” said a senior official of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The policy is being formulated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the national agency that reports cyber incidents.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, ransomware is a type of malicious software “that infects computers, networks, and servers using encryption to make files unreadable. Cyber attackers then demand a ransom to return the files”.

Cyber criminals have held enterprises, individuals and even governments to ransom in this manner.

The government official said that the proposed policy would deal with issues such as how to tackle a ransomware threat and build capacity to tackle them. “The mutual feeling is ransomware is here to stay. It’s only going to increase. Earlier criminals used to steal gold, then cash, now criminals have started stealing data,” he added.

The first draft of the policy will be brought out in about a month’s time after consultation with stakeholders such as enterprise IT users, solution providers and internet service providers.

This year saw several high profile ransomware attacks, with WannaCry and Petya being the most notable ones. According to a report by PwC and Assocham, India was the third worst affected among the 100-plus countries hit by WannaCry,.

The MeitY official said the policy will also look at setting up a centre of excellence and also tie up with other countries to share information on the tools available to deal with an existing ransomware.

“Most of these things (ransomware) also get solved over a period of time, so we can acquire these and help,” he added.

An initiative called “No More Ransom” was launched in July 2016 by the Dutch National Police, Europol, McAfee Security and Kaspersky Lab.

According to data from Kaspersky Lab, the number of mobile ransomware files detected in the first quarter this year was 218,625 compared to 61,832 in the previous quarter. Ransomware targeting all devices, systems and networks also continued to grow, it said.