With Rahul's elevation, making India Congress-free will be easier: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday mocked Rahul Gandhi over his imminent elevation as Congress president, saying it would make easier the BJP's task to achieve a 'Congress-free' India, remarks which were trashed by the opposition party.

Calling the Congress a "dynastic party", the chief minister wondered why there was so much fuss over Rahul Gandhi's election since after Sonia Gandhi, her son had to take the post of the party president.

His reaction came a day after the Congress Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president.

"By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India 'Congress-mukt' (Congress- free)," Adityanath told reporters here.

The chief minister said, "The Congress represents a dynastic party where after Soniaji, Rahulji has to come. "Congress represents dynastic rule and after Sonia it has to be Rahul. What is the need to make hue and cry?" "Slogan of 'Congress-free India' given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge," Adityanath said.

Reacting sharply to the chief minister's remarks, Congress leader Akilesh Pratap Singh said Adityanath was speaking out of fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP is ruining the country, everyone knows this. Even the BJP leaders accept this off the record. Yogi Adityanath is talking about Rahulji out of fear of Modi. Congress is the only party that ensures development and works for the pepole," he said.

However, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi said that Rahul Gandhi's elevation before results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections showed the Congress' "nervousness".

"Congress has understood that it will have to taste defeat in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and local body polls (in Uttar Pradesh). And after defeat, Rahul's elevation will make Congress uncomfortable that is why Sonia Gandhi wants to give charge to Rahul Gandhi in sheer nervousness," he said.

"Despite Rahul Gandhi's attempts, the graph of Congress is coming down and the states are becoming Congress-free. Rahul is politically immature and he has to understand Hindustan for becoming a mass leader and that does not seem possible," he said.