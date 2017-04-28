With Indian promoters refusing to walk away, succession poses risks to investors

Succession in family-owned businesses is emerging as a big risk for investors, as “ageing lions” are not willing to step down even for their own progeny. And if a first generation entrepreneur has built a multi-billion dollar business from scratch, chances are he has every intention of dying in the saddle. According to a survey conducted by Ambit Capital, 52 per cent of promoters of family owned businesses want to die on the job.

Given that 55 percent of India’s listed universe is currently owned by promoters, the absence of any credible succession plan could be a ticking bomb for investors. What makes family-owned businesses more relevant to investors is also the superior returns that these companies generate for investors.

Over the last ten years, for instance, returns from family-owned businesses are 3 percentage points higher than that of broader markets. But the road ahead may be rather rocky for investors, as India Inc has already seen two very bitter boardroom battles over the last seven months as ageing promoters made a dramatic comeback after having walked into the sunset.

Ambit has been flagging succession as a risk for Indian corporations since July 2016, when it came out with its report on titled “Succession Planning by Family Owned Businesses in India.” While stating that these firms make good investment, the report says: “Our Indian Family Firm Index (IFFI) has outperformed the BSE 200 by 3 percentage points per annum over the past decade. However, FOBs also face unique challenges. The Modi and Rajan resets threaten the future of those FOBs whose main advantages were easy access to capital and political connections. Further, promoters must choose their successors carefully to ensure their FOB survives in the new, more competitive economy. We flag Wipro, HCL Tech, M&M, Hero Moto, Godrej Consumer, and Dabur as FOBs where succession planning will play a key role.”

A key reason behind the succession-related skirmishes is the reluctance of the promoter to walk away, Saurabh Mukherjea, CEO of Ambit Capital, told Moneycontrol in an interview. “When I see these succession battles upfront, the crux of it around emotion, ego, the need to hold on to power in the case of the promoter and the need to grab power by the young tyro as soon as possible.”

The reason this is playing out in a disproportionate number of houses is because the generation that brought India into liberalization from 1991 is on its way out. Over the next few years there will be several situations where the ageing monarch will be reluctant to hand over power, which will create challenges for shareholders. While the dominant promoter will ride into the sunset somewhat reluctantly, there won’t be any obvious successor taking the reins and running the company thereafter.