Xiaomi eyes to set up more plants in India to add capacity

Xiaomi India, popular for its smartphone brand, has plans to set up more plants and add capacity to manufacture phone and products in other categories.

The company currently has three manufacturing plants -- two for phones in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and one for power banks in Noida, its Vice-President Manu Jain told reporters here.

"We are definitely exploring. We want to add more capacity. We want to set up more plants, not just for phones, even for other categories like Mi-band. There are many other categories...," he said.

From July 2014 to the beginning of this year, the company has invested more than Rs 3,000 crore in the country, Jain said.

The company is making fresh investments as more factories, service centres, R&D centre are being set up, he said. The investment figures would be known by this year-end.

Xiaomi claimed it is the number one smartphone vendor in India, as per IDC's latest Quarterly Smartphone Tracker, Q3 2017.

With a market share of 23.5 per cent and having shipped 9.2 million smartphones in the quarter, it has become the fastest growing smartphone brand in India, the company said.

Jain, meanwhile, allayed fears over the security of the Xiaomi phones.

"We don't collect any user data. Not at all. We provide some internet services...which means the user has to say, yes I want to use them. Even when the consumer opting these services, the data is sent to servers, they are fully encrypted. There is no security risk".

Xiaomi today launched Redmi 5A in Hyderabad.