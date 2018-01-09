App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jan 09, 2018 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wholesale debt market trades worth Rs 2,739.98 crore on NSE

The 8.60 percent government securities maturing in CG2028 traded value at Rs 350.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.54 percent, the 8.24 percent government securities maturing in CG2027 traded value at Rs 300.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.54 percent and the 7.80 percent government securitiees maturing in CG2020 traded value at Rs. 200.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.88 percent, NSE release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 2,739.98 crore in 59 trades.

Top securities (non-repo) traded at the WDM were:

The 8.60 percent government securities maturing in CG2028 traded value at Rs 350.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.54 percent, the 8.24 percent government securities maturing in CG2027 traded value at Rs 300.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.54 percent and the 7.80 percent government securitiees maturing in CG2020 traded value at Rs. 200.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.88 percent, NSE release said.

 

tags #Business #markets

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.