Wholesale debt market trades worth Rs 2,739.98 crore on NSE

Wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange today witnessed a total turnover of Rs 2,739.98 crore in 59 trades.

Top securities (non-repo) traded at the WDM were:

The 8.60 percent government securities maturing in CG2028 traded value at Rs 350.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.54 percent, the 8.24 percent government securities maturing in CG2027 traded value at Rs 300.00 crore at weighted yield of 7.54 percent and the 7.80 percent government securitiees maturing in CG2020 traded value at Rs. 200.00 crore at weighted yield of 6.88 percent, NSE release said.