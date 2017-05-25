Whirlpool Corp's Asia-Pac President Uppal to step down

Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India today said Arvind Uppal will step down as President - Asia Pacific of its parent Whirlpool Corporation with effect from January 1, 2018.

Uppal, however, will continue to be the Chairman and Non Executive Director of Whirlpool of India.

"The Board of Directors of the company have on May 25, 2017 by circular resolution taken note of Arvind Uppal's decision to step down from employment of the company with effect from January 1, 2018," Whirlpool of India said in a BSE filing.

Shares of the company were trading 1.15 per cent down at Rs 1,135 on BSE in morning trade.