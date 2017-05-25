App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 25, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Whirlpool Corp's Asia-Pac President Uppal to step down

"The Board of Directors of the company have on May 25, 2017 by circular resolution taken note of Arvind Uppal's decision to step down from employment of the company with effect from January 1, 2018," Whirlpool of India said in a BSE filing.

Whirlpool Corp's Asia-Pac President Uppal to step down

Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India today said Arvind Uppal will step down as President - Asia Pacific of its parent Whirlpool Corporation with effect from January 1, 2018.

Uppal, however, will continue to be the Chairman and Non Executive Director of Whirlpool of India.

"The Board of Directors of the company have on May 25, 2017 by circular resolution taken note of Arvind Uppal's decision to step down from employment of the company with effect from January 1, 2018," Whirlpool of India said in a BSE filing.

Shares of the company were trading 1.15 per cent down at Rs 1,135 on BSE in morning trade.

tags #Arvind Uppal #BSE #Business #Whirlpool of India.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.