Wall Street loses ground as Goldman, J&J slump

The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by declines in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.64 points, or 0.55 percent, to 20,523.28, the S&P 500 lost 6.82 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,342.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,849.47.