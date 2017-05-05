App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
May 05, 2017 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volatile coking coal prices to weigh on steel spreads: Ind-Ra

Ind-Ra said that it is of the view that the recent increase in coking coal prices is temporary and it may soften in the near-term, however, it's unlikely to correct significantly in FY'18.

Volatile coking coal prices to weigh on steel spreads: Ind-Ra

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) today said that volatile coking coal prices may keep the steel sector spreads under pressure in the ongoing financial year.

Spreads, in commodity parlance, is the difference between price and raw material cost.

"The volatility in input cost, mainly coking coal prices, is likely to keep the steel sector spreads under pressure in FY18," Ind-Ra said in a statement.

The price of coking coal, a key raw material in steel making -- restarted its upward movement in last month after softening from the elevated levels of November last year.

Ind-Ra said that it is of the view that the recent increase in coking coal prices is temporary and it may soften in the near-term, however, it's unlikely to correct significantly in FY'18.

"The softening of input cost would be a key determinant for the steel sector's profitability. However, price of coking coal has surged by 100 per cent to around USD 310/t (tonne) in April 2017 m-o-m," it said.

This, it added, may not be fully passed on and could impact profitability in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year, as for domestic steel producers it takes around 2-3 months from order to consumption.

The sudden increase in the prices of coking coal in April 2017, is on account of the disruption in exports from Australia -- a major exporter of coal, due to a cyclone which damaged railway lines connecting mines.

tags #coking coal #Economy #steel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.