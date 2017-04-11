Vivo partners Flipkart to sell its V5Plus phones

Smartphones manufacturer Vivo today said it has partnered with Flipkart for online sales of its V5Plus mobiles.

The matte Black V5Plus limited edition phone, priced at Rs 25,990, will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform from tomorrow, the company said in a statement.

"With this partnership, we aim to use the exclusive online market. As we cannot ignore the power of online medium, through this association we want to give a chance to consumers across both mediums," said Vivo India Chief Marketing Officer Vivek Zhang.