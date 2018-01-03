App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jan 03, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

V Balakrishnan calls for replacing Ravi Venkatesan, Roopa Kudva on Infosys board

Last month also, he had sought the discontinuance of Venkatesan and Kudva after Infosys filed a settlement plea with the SEBI on alleged corporate governance lapses relating to severance payment to its former CFO Rajiv Bansal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As Salil Parekh took charge as CEO at Infosys, a former top company official has sought restructuring of the Board by replacing ex-co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan and ex-Audit Committee Chairperson Roopa Kudva.

"Nandan (Nilekani, the company's Chairman) should also complete the board restructuring quickly including replacing the earlier co-chairman and audit committee chairman thereby providing a clean slate board for him (Parekh) to peform to his full capability without any distractions," former CFO, V Balakrishnan said.

Last month also, he had sought the discontinuance of Venkatesan and Kudva after Infosys filed a settlement plea with the SEBI on alleged corporate governance lapses relating to severance payment to its former CFO Rajiv Bansal.

"...It is all the more important to restructure the board and fill it with people of high integrity and stature," Balakrishnan had said.

related news

On opportunities and challenges for Parekh, Balakrishnan today said he had a great opportunity to transform Infosys as he comes with a great pedigree and right background.

"His background as a services man with global consulting expertise fits him well for the job. He should make sure that he does not commit the same mistakes of the past management and stick to the core value systems which Infosys is known for which includes 'under promise and over deliver'," he told PTI.

The obvious challenge for Parekh is the changing technologies and commoditisation of traditional services which is an overall industry issue anyway, Balakrishnan said.

tags #Business #Technology

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.