App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire-news
Apr 07, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

UNSC opens emergency meeting on US strikes in Syria

The UN Security Council met in an emergency session today following the US missile strikes in Syria, with France and Britain voicing support for Washington's military response to a suspected chemical weapons attack.

UNSC opens emergency meeting on US strikes in Syria

The UN Security Council met in an emergency session today following the US missile strikes in Syria, with France and Britain voicing support for Washington's military response to a suspected chemical weapons attack.

France and Britain called for a renewed push for political negotiations to end the six-year war in Syria.

"The United Kingdom fully supports the United States' action overnight, which was an appropriate response to such a heinous crime, a war crime," British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said as he headed into the meeting.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base in response to a suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town that killed 86 people and shocked the world.

The strike - the first direct US action against President Bashar al-Assad and Trump's biggest military decision since taking office - marked a dramatic escalation in American involvement in Syria's six-year war.

Describing the US strikes as "appropriate," French Ambassador Francois Delattre expressed hope the US action would be a "game changer and help boost the political negotiations."

The council meeting was called by Bolivia, which branded the US strikes a violation of international law.

Bolivian Ambassador Sacha Lorenti said the United States had behaved like "investigator, attorney, judge and executioner" in Syria.

"This is not what international law is all about," he told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Russia angrily denounced the military action as an "aggression against a sovereign state."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged restraint and a renewed push for peace in Syria, saying in a statement that "there is no other way to solve the conflict than through a political solution."

"It is it is time now to focus on the political process," Rycroft echoed.

Eighty-six people including at least 27 children died in the suspected attack in Khan Sheikhun. Results from post-mortems performed on victims point to exposure to the deadly sarin nerve agent, according to Turkish health officials.

Guterres called on the council to unite and agree on a way forward on Syria.

"For too long, international law has been ignored in the Syrian conflict, and it is our shared duty to uphold international standards of humanity," he said.

"This is a prerequisite to ending the unrelenting suffering of the people of Syria."

The Security Council failed during a meeting yesterday to agree on terms for an investigation of the suspected sarin gas attack in Khan Sheikhun.

tags #Britain #Chemical attack in Syria #Donald Trump #France #missile strikes #News #UN Security Council #United Nations #US missile strikes in Syria #world

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.