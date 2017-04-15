App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
Apr 15, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump picks critic to lead US Export-Import Bank he once opposed

The White House announced late yesterday that Trump plans to nominate Scott Garrett, a former Republican congressman from New Jersey, to serve as president of the credit agency, which helps overseas buyers get financing to purchase US exports.

Trump picks critic to lead US Export-Import Bank he once opposed

President Donald Trump plans to nominate a vocal critic of the US Export-Import Bank to serve as its president.

The White House announced late yesterday that Trump plans to nominate Scott Garrett, a former Republican congressman from New Jersey, to serve as president of the credit agency, which helps overseas buyers get financing to purchase US exports.

He'll also nominate Spencer T Bachus III of Alabama, another former House member, to serve as a member of the bank's board of directors.

Garrett voted against renewing the bank's charter while he was in Congress, denouncing it as "corporate welfare."

Trump also used to be against it. But he's now changed his mind, telling The Wall Street Journal earlier this week that he believes it helps US companies gain business.

tags #Donald Trump #President Donald Trump #White House

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.