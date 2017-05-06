Trading volume on India INX crosses $100 million

App
May 06, 2017 10:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

India International Exchange, a subsidiary of BSE, today witnessed a trading volume of more than USD 100 million in a single day.

India International Exchange or India INX offers trading in various segments, including in gold, silver and copper futures.

"Trading volume crossed USD 100 million today for the first time in a single trading day," India INX said in a statement.

India INX is the first international exchange to become operational at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) at the Gift City in Gujarat.

Although the rival bourse NSE too has got the licence, it is yet to kickstart operations.

The exchange went live on January 16 and recorded a trading volume worth USD 4,30,520 on the first day of trade.

India INX has been one of the most advanced technology platforms with a turnaround time of 4 micro seconds. It operates 22 hours, six days a week, to allow global investors and NRIs to trade from anywhere.

