App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
May 09, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale

In a May 3 letter sent by Toshiba's lawyers, Toshiba disputed Western Digital's argument that the Japanese firm had breached their joint contract by transferring their joint venture's rights to the chip unit.

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale

Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.

In a May 3 letter sent by Toshiba's lawyers, Toshiba disputed Western Digital's argument that the Japanese firm had breached their joint contract by transferring their joint venture's rights to the chip unit.

Toshiba also said it would pursue all available remedies if Western Digital continues to interfere with the sale process.

tags #Toshiba Corp #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.