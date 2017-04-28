Top-level management rejig at Coca-Cola India

Beverage major Coca-Cola today announced top level management changes in India with its incumbent President Venkatesh Kini -- India and Southwest Asia Business Unit -- being replaced by T KK Krishnakumar.

Krishna Kumar is currently the CEO and South West Asia Regional Director of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Limited, the beverage major said in a statement.

Kini, who will be moving to the US will remain with the company until the end of July to ensure a smooth transition with his successor, it added.

Vamsi Mohan, who currently serves as BIG’s Region Director for Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, will in turn replace Krishnakumar as South West Asia Regional Director for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.