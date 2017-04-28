App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
Apr 28, 2017 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top-level management rejig at Coca-Cola India

Top-level management rejig at Coca-Cola India

Beverage major Coca-Cola today announced top level management changes in India with its incumbent President Venkatesh Kini -- India and Southwest Asia Business Unit -- being replaced by T KK Krishnakumar.

Krishna Kumar is currently the CEO and South West Asia Regional Director of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Limited, the beverage major said in a statement.

Kini, who will be moving to the US will remain with the company until the end of July to ensure a smooth transition with his successor, it added.

Vamsi Mohan, who currently serves as BIG’s Region Director for Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, will in turn replace Krishnakumar as South West Asia Regional Director for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.

tags #Business #Coca-Cola #management rejig #T KK Krishnakumar #Venkatesh Kini

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.