Three soldiers injured as Pakistan fires rockets at BSF post

Pakistan today fired rockets at a forward defence location (FDL) post of the BSF along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring three soldiers, two of them critically.

The ceasefire violation took place around 8:30 AM. Two BSF jawans and an army JCO were injured in the attack.

"At about 0830 hours, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts at LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons", a senior BSF officer told PTI.

A head constable and JCO were seriously injured in the attack.

Troops guarding the border line retaliated effectively, the officer said.