App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire news
Apr 16, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana govt's move to raise Muslim quota unconstitutional: BJP

Telangana govt's move to raise Muslim quota unconstitutional: BJP

Alleging that the TRS government's move to raise reservation for backward sections among Muslims is against the Constitution, Telangana BJP chief K Laxman today said his party would organise protests over the issue on April 17.

BJP would hold protests at the offices of District Collectors on April 17, he said in a statement.

The issue was brought to the notice of BJP's central leadership at the party's national executive at Bhubaneswar, he said.

"BJP's national leadership expressed surprise on this," he said.

BJP would take the "vote-bank politics" of the TRS government to the people, Laxman added.

BJP has been opposing the move to provide quotas to Muslims, saying that it is nothing but "communal reservation".

The TRS government, however, said the quotas are proposed not on the basis of religion, but backwardness in the Muslim community.

tags #BJP #Muslim Quota #Telangana

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.