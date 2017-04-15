Tata Trusts, Brick Eagle Foundation partner for affordable housing projects

Tata Trusts and Brick Eagle Foundation have partnered to design a pilot affordable housing project at Karjat, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Tata Trusts has offered a grant to Brick Eagle Foundation for extensive research on customer needs, industry best practices and scalable and sustainable construction technologies, a statement said.

The project is expected to be completed in two years.

"This project will provide a critical perspective to understand the housing needs of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) population," said Shikha Srivastava, Lead, Urban Poverty Alleviation and Livelihoods portfolio, Tata Trusts.

Kirti Timmanagoudar, founder of Brick Eagle Foundation, said, "Our association with Tata Trusts began about a year ago. Tata Trusts’ focus on Habitat is a welcome move as it supports the government’s ‘Housing for All’ objective".

Housing shortage is one of the acute issues with an estimated shortage of 20 million in the LIG/EWS segment in the country.