you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 18, 2017 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu CM, DMK congratulates BJP for poll victories

Palaniswami called Prime Minister Narendra Modi up to felicitate him for the BJP's show in the two states, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and opposition leader M K Stalin today congratulated the BJP as it headed for victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Palaniswami called Prime Minister Narendra Modi up to felicitate him for the BJP's show in the two states, an official release said.

DMK working President M K Stalin said, "I congratulate the BJP for winning the polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh."

The poll results indicated that all secular parties should come together to "protect secularism and democracy", he told reporters outside the DMK office.

The BJP today headed for its sixth victory in Gujarat and is all set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Current Affairs #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #Politics #Tamil Nadu

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

