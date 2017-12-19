Tamil Nadu CM, DMK congratulates BJP for poll victories

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and opposition leader M K Stalin today congratulated the BJP as it headed for victory in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Palaniswami called Prime Minister Narendra Modi up to felicitate him for the BJP's show in the two states, an official release said.

DMK working President M K Stalin said, "I congratulate the BJP for winning the polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh."

The poll results indicated that all secular parties should come together to "protect secularism and democracy", he told reporters outside the DMK office.

The BJP today headed for its sixth victory in Gujarat and is all set to evict the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.