you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Jun 01, 2017 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Survey says 69 percent Indians feel warnings on cigarette packs will not reduce smoking

About 59 percent Indians feel banning the sale of loose cigarettes will discourage smoking while 69 percent debunked the role of warning images on tobacco packs in reducing smoking, according to a survey.

As many as 55 percent of participants felt that users of tobacco products should not have the freedom to consume what they want, 33 percent felt it is still their right to choose, while 12 percent couldn't fathom a plausible solution and hence, opted for "can’t say".

A total of 8179 users participated in the 'Pulse of the Nation Poll' conducted by Inshorts, a news app, in association with global research firm, Ipsos.

When it comes to discouraging chewing tobacco products, the participants, including 63 percent of smokers, felt that the government should come up with stringent rules and awareness programs to discourage its consumption.

Around 41 percent of those surveyed were of the opinion that stress relief is the major motivation for smoking while 28 percent felt that the inspiration behind smoking is "to look cool". "The Pulse of the Nation poll, held on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’, to spread awareness upon tobacco consumption, reflects certain interesting facts.

