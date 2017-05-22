App
May 22, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu inaugurates Wi-Fi facility at 28 railway stations

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurated free Wi-Fi facility at 28 railway stations on Konkan Railway.

He also inaugurated improved passenger amenities and facilities at Kudal and Chiplun stations.

Konkan Railway has tied up with broadband and internet service provider Joister to provide Wi-Fi facility at its stations.

"We are launching free Wi-Fi facility at the railway stations across the country under the Digital India campaign. CEO of Google Sundar Pichai too has shown interest in this project.

"We are committed to enhance and enrich the passenger comfort across the Indian Railway and believe that we would do it," said Prabhu.

Nikunj Kampani, CMD of Joister Infoserve, said, "Through our network, we have now started 24-hours free Wi-Fi with 2 Mbps and it will cover the station entrance and the surrounding area with unlimited data download."

A statement issued by Konkan Railway said that in order to access the free Wi-fi, user has to open the Joispot mobile app and register using his/her name and mobile number and request for One time password (OTP).

"Unlimited free Wi-Fi facility will be provided at 28 stations from Kolad to Madure in the initial phase with a peer to peer speed of 2 Mbps. The system can provide access to about 300 users at bigger stations and about 100 users at smaller stations," said the statement.

"This facility will help commuters and tourists on Konkan Railway to access essential information and they could use their time productively while waiting for trains at railway stations," it said.

Prabhu also inaugurated passenger amenities and facilities at Kudal station which include construction of VIP room, widening of platform no 1 and 2 among others.

Improved passenger amenities at Chiplun station include renovation of waiting hall, 30 meter long additional conventional shelter on platform no 2, additional concrete benches on platforms, 15 modular shelters on both platforms, one additional bio-toilet unit on platform no 2.

tags #Economy #Nikunj Kampani #Railway Minister #Suresh Prabhu #Wi-Fi

