App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 02, 2017 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Soon, policy to restrict pet coke imports: oil minister

The statement follows reports that US-based oil refineries are exporting pet coke -- a carbon-rich solid material derived from oil refining -- to India as there aren't many takers for it in their country.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the government is planning to curb the imports of petroleum coke, also known as 'pet coke', which is believed to be a major polluter.

The statement follows reports that US-based oil refineries are exporting pet coke -- a carbon-rich solid material derived from oil refining -- to India as there aren't many takers for it in their country.

"Recently the Supreme Court banned the use of pet coke in three states surrounding the Delhi-NCR. Consumption of pet coke is around 25 million tonnes in our country. Of this, around 13 million tonnes is produced by Indian refineries (rest is imported)," said Pradhan at a press conference here.

Asked about his plans for reducing the imports as well as use of pet coke, Pradhan said a policy is being framed by various stake-holder ministries to put curbs on its imports.

related news

Pet coke does not cause pollution if it is used as fuel in certain industries such as cement production, the minister said.

"At present, ministry of petroleum along with ministries of environment, commerce and some other ministries are framing a policy to increase restrictions on imports of pet coke. We are planning to implement a system to stop imports and use home-produced pet coke for non-polluting sectors, such as cement production," he said.

Giving details of ongoing work by ONGC in Kutch Offshore Basin, Pradhan said the basin, near the Gujarat coast, would produce nearly three million metric standard cubic meter per day of gas for the next 15 years.

"It is a significant discovery. ONGC is carrying out exploratory work in the basin for the last one year. This is a Rs 2,500 crore project, which would produce 3 MMCM per day for the next 15 years," he said.

tags #Business #India

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.