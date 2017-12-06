App
HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Dec 06, 2017 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

SIT questions Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Sunaria jail

Manbir Singh, Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the Dera chief had been questioned in connection with the incidents of violence in Panchkula and Sirsa.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana Police today questioned Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Sunaria jail in Rohtak in connection with the August 25 violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, which left 41 people dead and scores injured.

"The SIT questioned the Dera head inside Sunaria jail," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manbir Singh, said over phone.

He said that the Dera chief had been questioned in connection with the incidents of violence.

The DCP, however, did not divulge what questions had been put to the Dera chief.

"The SIT team returned to Chandigarh in the evening," he said.

The Dera chief has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two female disciples.

On November 28, the SIT filed a charge sheet against Honeypreet Insan, who claims to be the sect chief's adopted daughter, and 14 others in connection with the August 25 violence in Panchkula and Sirsa following the Dera chief's conviction.

The violence had left 41 people dead and scores injured.

Honeypreet and 11 others have been charged with sedition and criminal conspiracy, besides being booked for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Haryana Police, as many as 173 FIRs with nearly 1,000 Dera followers as accused have been filed for attacking security forces and damaging public properties.

tags #India

